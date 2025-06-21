India News | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Part in International Yoga Day Celebrations in Udhampur, Hails Indian Army and Op Sindoor

By Tanya Chugh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh met the army personnel here in Udhampur, praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor.

"Your bravery is widely admired across the nation. I salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh said while addressing the

He gave a clear message that Operation Sindoor was not just a reaction, and it is not over yet.

"The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam was not merely an isolated incident from across the border, but a direct attempt to target India's social and communal harmony. We not only foiled their nefarious plans but also delivered such a powerful response that Pakistan was forced to kneel down, leading us to announce a temporary halt to Operation Sindoor. As we have stated earlier, Operation Sindoor is not yet over," said the Union minister.

"This operation was not just a reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack. Through Operation Sindoor, we have sent a clear message to Pakistan that sponsoring terrorism against India will have increasingly severe consequences. Operation Sindoor is the natural progression of the 2016 Surgical Strike and the 2019 Air Strike."

"With this operation, we have conveyed to Pakistan that its long-standing campaign of inflicting wounds on India through terrorism will no longer succeed. Any terror attack on Indian soil will now come at a very high cost to Pakistan. India is fully prepared to take every necessary step in its fight against terrorism," he added.

"Pakistan aims to weaken India from within. But it must never forget that for India's unity and integrity, Major Somnath Sharma sacrificed his life, and so did brave soldiers like Brigadier Usman, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Today, I am in Udhampur, just a few hours from Naushera--the very place where Brigadier Usman laid down his life for Bharat Mata," said Singh.

Expressing the importance of Yoga in our lives, the minister said, "as our nation observes International Yoga Day, it is important to reflect on the true meaning of Yoga. Yoga means union. Uniting every section of society with India's culture and spirit is the essence of yoga. If even one section of society is left behind in this effort, the circle of India's unity and security will break. Therefore, today, let us practice not just physical yoga, but strive for unity in thought and society as well. This must be done with patience and deep resolve."

"Today, the entire country is observing Yoga Day with enthusiasm--and not just India, but the whole world is embracing our cultural legacy. Yoga, an ancient tradition over a thousand years old, was once practised only by sages. Today, people across the globe are performing yoga. This is a reflection of India's growing global influence," he added.

He further added, "In today's world, where stress, anxiety, and unrest are widespread, yoga has emerged as a powerful solution.Yoga is not merely about sitting quietly with eyes closed--it's about mindfulness and inner control."

The theme of this years yoga Day celebrations is "Yoga for one Earth, one health," aligning it with sustainability and global well being.

Speaking about the theme of this year's Yoga day celebrations, the Defence Minister said, "Every year, we celebrate Yoga Day with a unique theme. This year's theme, "One Earth, One Health", reflects India's belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--that the whole world is one family."

The Union Minister arrived in Udhampur on the evening of 20th June and took part in cultural celebrations and Bada khana with army personnel. (ANI)

