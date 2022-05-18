Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Mumbai undertook a sortie on the Indian Navy P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft over the Arabian sea on Tuesday.

He undertook a mission sortie onboard Indian Navy's P8I aircraft along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior Navy officers.

"My trust in the Indian Navy has increased many folds. Indian Navy is fully capable to keep the nation safe", said Singh.

"I got the opportunity to experience the capabilities of the Indian Navy closely. I have been informed in detail about the aircraft by CNS Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Commanding officer of the squadron Sudeep" he said.

After he launched two indigenous frontline warships - INS Surat and INS Udaygiri - at Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Tuesday, he undertook a mission sortie on the Indian Navy P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft.

During the mission, long-range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, ASW missions and Search and Rescue capabilities employing the state-of-the-art mission suite and sensors were demonstrated.

"I got to know how dedicatedly and responsibly the Indian Navy is guarding the borders. I want to congratulate all of them for the service," he said.

The P8I's state-of-the-art sensors like multi-mode radars, electronic intelligence system, sonobuoys, EO/IR camera, etc, and advanced weapons like Harpoon Anti-shipping Missile and Mk54 torpedo, provide the Navy with a very potent platform with significant capability to deter and destroy.

The induction of P8I aircraft commencing 2013, has significantly enhanced the Indian Navy's persistent surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). These aircraft also have been utilised along the IB/ LoC/ LAC to keep an eye on adversaries' movement. The aircraft has operated along land frontiers in conjunction with the Indian Army and Air Force to harness its multi-mission capability during tri-services operations. (ANI)

