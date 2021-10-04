New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The defence ministry came out with a website on Monday to chronicle the events leading up to the Republic Day celebrations in 2022 that will coincide with "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The website -- indianrdc.mod.gov.in -- was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence.

"To showcase the Republic Day celebrations of the year 2022, which will mark the 75th year of Independence -- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Defence has created a new website: "http://www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was formally launched by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar in New Delhi on October 04, 2021, as a platform that connects Indians all over the world and celebrates India's Republic Day," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said various activities related to the Republic Day celebrations are happening throughout the country and the website will be very useful in hosting these build-up events.

The ministry said the website will be a single-point official source for all the content related to the Republic Day celebrations.

The website has features like a special e-book, blogs on the Indian freedom movement and war memorials, it said.

"Moreover, the website shall contain all the information related to the event viz. minute to minute programme, route map, parking details, RSVP, details of additional activities undertaken by various constituents of the Ministry of Defence, live streaming of the events etc.," it added.

