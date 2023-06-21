New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with a private firm to facilitate the re-employment of ex-servicemen, an official statement said.

According to the ministry, from April 2022 to March 2023, as many as 24,234 ex-servicemen received gainful employment in various sectors.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Jilted Lover Vandalises Kammanahalli Church Premises in Banaswadi, Arrested.

The Directorate General (Resettlement) under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare of the defence ministry signed an MoU with Adecco India Private Limited to facilitate the re-employment of ex-servicemen, the statement said.

Adecco is a staffing and recruitment solutions provider with specialisation in outsourcing and consulting services.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe Against Block Development Officer for Tampering With Nomination Documents of Candidates.

"The objective is to bring corporate companies and ex-servicemen on a common platform to generate employment opportunities in various sectors such as IT, e-commerce, logistics, telecom, aerospace and defence, facility management, security, digital assessment services, power and energy, manufacturing, chemical and agro," the ministry said.

"This partnership would bring in more visibility of our ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to ex-servicemen," Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)