Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Dehradun DM Orders Magisterial Inquiry into Quarantine Centre Death Case

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Dehradun DM Orders Magisterial Inquiry into Quarantine Centre Death Case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) has ordered a magisterial inquiry in connection with a death that occurred in suspicious circumstances at a quarantine centre here.

Doiwala Deputy District Magistrate has been asked to submit a report regarding this matter within one week. On the instructions of the chief minister, a doctor has already been suspended in the case. On the instructions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, a doctor has already been suspended in the case.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Earlier on Saturday, the chief minister directed officials to suspend the nodal officer and the doctor concerned in connection with alleged suicide by a youth at a quarantine centre in Dehradun.

The decision came during a video conference chaired by the Chief Minister with district magistrate to review COVID-19 situations.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"People will have to bring behavioural changes according to the present circumstances. Nodal officer and the doctor concerned should be suspended on the suicide of youth in the quarantine centre of Dehradun. Every death related to COVID-19 should be audited," said Rawat, according to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement.

Rawat asked officials to increase surveillance on a regular basis with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers and samples should be collected if people are found with COVID-19 symptoms at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people suffering from serious illnesses.

"The Chief Minister said that there should not be any dispute in the funeral of the COVID-19 persons. People should be informed about the guidelines issued in this regard. The honour of the person should remain intact even after death," the statement added.

He also directed officials to focus on contact tracing especially in the containment zones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Chief Minister's Office Dehradun District Magistrate India nHe video conferencing
You might also like
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Cricket

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Cricket

BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement