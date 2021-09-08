New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): A delegation of Malabar Chamber of Commerce, Kozhikode and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday to discuss the various developmental projects in the northern part of Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The railway ministry has decided to make 23 stations world-class railway stations. Of the 23 stations, Kozhikode railway station is also part of this. The minister also agreed to set up pit lines at West Hill station, which is adjacent to Kozhikode railway station. This will help the trains that terminate/originate at Kozhikode station will have less turnaround time as the cleaning works of coaches and engines can be expedited."

He further added, "The minister also agreed to begin a memo service from Kannur to Thrissur, making the travelling faster and easier for the passengers of Malabar region."

Talking about meeting with the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Sinha, he said, " Last year, aircraft had overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport. "The ministry has received a report about the incident, and based on the report, the ministry may decide about starting a wide-body aircraft servicing centre at the Kozhikode airport. The ministry has also agreed to start an expansion work of terminal and building at the Kozhikode airport." (ANI)

