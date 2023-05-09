Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 9 (ANI): A delegation of Left parties of Manipur met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday to make suggestions and to bring about an amicable solution for restoring normalcy in the state.

The delegation was led by CPI(M) Manipur State Committee secretary Kshetrimayum Santa and was attended by secretariat member Sarat Salam, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader RK Amusana, L Sotinkumar, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) secretary Kangjam Manoranjan and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secretary Khomdram Gyaneshwor.

Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey urged the Manipur Left Party delegation to contribute to the state's peace and tranquillity.

The Left parties delegation demanded that relief materials be distributed to the 50 thousand people in the various relief camps irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

They also demanded the immediate rescue and evacuation of people hiding in places.

The delegation included demands to provide help to the families of the victims of the communal violence, to construct houses for the victims whose houses were burnt to ashes, to build sheltering homes for the said victim individuals, to disarm the Kuki militants under Suspension of Operation (SoO) and to collect arms and ammunitions snatched from security personnel during the communal violence to keep the SoO groups in their designated camps.

The CPI further added, "The delegation demanded to include representatives of opposition parties to look after the relief and shelter camps set up in different places, to house the people who have been displaced by the violence, to implement the resolutions taken by the All Parties Meeting convened by the Chief Minister of Manipur, and to use the governor's office to bring peace and tranquillity and restore normalcy in the state."

After patiently hearing the points raised by the left parties delegation, governor Anusuiya Uikey appealed to the left party leadership to help the administration in the restoration of normalcy and to bring peace and tranquillity in the near future.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Violence has gripped the entire state for several days and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

