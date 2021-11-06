New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at his house in Delhi's Burari on Friday evening, officials said.

Domestic articles kept on the first floor of the house in Tomar colony had caught fire, they said.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: Delhi Govt Declares Public Holiday on November 10.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 8.54 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A 12-year-old boy identified as Puneet was found burnt to death, they said.

Also Read | Bitcoin Scandal: Karnataka BJP Govt Rattled As Allegations Reach PMO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)