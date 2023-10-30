New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Sabzi Mandi area of North Delhi.

Earlier, the deceased had beaten up the accused (a 14-year-old boy) who was looking for an opportunity to take revenge.

Yesterday evening the accused saw the boy in the vegetable market area, where he stabbed him, police said.

It is said that both the boys knew each other and had fought several times in the past.

The police have detained the minor accused in the case.

Further details are awaited.

A day ago, a 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Geeta Colony following a fight, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara Rohit Meena, said they reached the spot, Geeta Colony, after receiving the information at around 8:25-27 pm on Sunday evening and," recovered the body".

"The man's age seems to be around 30. Prima facie it seems that there was a fight and the man died due to injuries..., " DCP Meena added. (ANI)

