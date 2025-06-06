New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) In a crackdown on international tobacco smuggling, the Delhi Police apprehended five people and seized a consignment of 2.42 lakh foreign cigarettes allegedly smuggled from Dubai and Bangkok, officials said on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the five individuals were intercepted on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 outside Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The seized cigarettes were of various brands, lacking mandatory Indian health warnings and, therefore, prohibited under Indian law.

According to the police, a team of the Crime Branch carried out the surveillance and interception operation. The five men had arrived on different international flights and were carrying unusually large bags.

"Each of them was found in possession of two oversized bags filled with foreign cigarettes. Their similar modus operandi and synchronised arrival indicated a coordinated network of couriers operating under instructions from overseas and domestic handlers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said in a statement.

He further said that the five men were identified as Vivek Kumar Kanojia (carrying 54,000 sticks), Zakir Alam (64,000), Md Shoaib (36,000), Gulsanawar (44,000) and Nazish (44,000).

All five are residents of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

The total seizure amounted to 2,42,000 cigarette sticks, packed in 10 bags.

During interrogation, the men confessed they were working as couriers for a well-organised smuggling syndicate.

They were allegedly promised Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per trip after covering travel expenses, the police said.

The smugglers would book their tickets and arrange stays abroad, mostly in Dubai or Bangkok, and hand them bags stuffed with contraband tobacco products for delivery in India.

"Interestingly, the accused claimed they did not know each other and were recruited separately, hinting at a hub-and-spoke smuggling model. This decentralised structure helps the masterminds stay insulated from law enforcement," the DCP added.

The syndicate deliberately chose odd-hour international flights to avoid scrutiny at customs. Once in Delhi, local handlers were scheduled to collect the smuggled items.

All five men come from financially distressed backgrounds and were either unemployed or doing odd jobs, the police noted, adding that they were lured by the prospect of making quick money.

Further investigation is underway to trace the kingpins and map the wider network involved in the transnational smuggling racket, the police said.

