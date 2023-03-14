New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly duping a man of over Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of converting credit card points into cash, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shekhar Sehrawat and Vanshika, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The complainant alleged that on October 31, 2022, he received a call from a woman through an unknown number, who introduced herself as a representative of his bank's credit card department, police said.

The woman told the complainant that he had 8,451 points in his credit card account. She further sent a link to the complainant through SMS and asked him to fill in his credit card details on the given link, police said.

When the complainant filled in the details, Rs 1,52,700 were deducted from his account, they added.

The team conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused and arrested Sehrawat from his native place. Sehrawat disclosed that he, along with his friend Vanshika, called the complainant and duped him. Later, Vanshika was also nabbed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rajeev Kumar said.

