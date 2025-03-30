New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Two young men lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a tree in the National Capital's Naraina area in the early hours of Sunday, a Delhi Police official confirmed in a statement.

According to Delhi Police, the accident occurred around 2:45 AM when a Ciaz car, carrying four individuals, lost control and collided with a tree. Emergency services rushed all four occupants to the hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshit Negi (22), a resident of Hari Nagar, who was engaged in his family business, and Yash Verma (21), also from Hari Nagar, who was involved in his family's steel business.

The injured individuals have been identified as Yash Gupta (22), son of Arjun Gupta, a resident of Hari Nagar who works in a cloth factory, and Himanshu (23), a resident of Tihar Village, Hari Nagar. (ANI)

