New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Two people and a street dog died due to electrocution in Sector 1 of RK Puram, Delhi, on Sunday. A fallen tree caused by heavy rain led to an electric shock that claimed their lives, Delhi Police officials said.

According to a statement by Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Police Station RK Puram at 04:29 hours. The caller, Sunil, owner of a dhaba in an MCD kiosk on Vivekanand Marg, reported that his two employees died due to electrocution.

Deceased Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25), were sleeping outside the kiosk when the incident occurred. The fallen tree damaged an electric wire, causing a live current to flow near the premises, which resulted in the tragic deaths of the two employees and a street dog, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Eye witness Shrawan told ANI, "We were sleeping at 4 AM when the owner (of Dhaba) came running and informed us that the employees had passed away. We called the police station. There was waterlogging in the morning. Two men and a dog passed away... Everyone sleeps here..."

Surjan Singh said, "First there were gusty winds, then it started raining, so the boys came and slept under the shelter. As the tree fell, four men ran. Two men who ran in one direction...there was current. There was waterlogging. We called the police."

Delhi witnessed heavy rains overnight on Saturday. Last night, a mobile tower in Safdarjung Enclave fell; however, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, three labourers died and three others sustained injuries after being electrocuted at a marriage garden in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Gadarwara area of the district at around 10:30 am on Friday.

"Seven labourers were working at a marriage garden when they came in contact with a high-tension wire. Three of them died on the spot, three others sustained injuries, and one escaped unhurt," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhuria told ANI over the phone.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. "One of the injured has been referred to the Narsinghpur District Hospital for further treatment," ASP Bhuria added.

CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for the victims. (ANI)

