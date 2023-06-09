New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Twenty newborns were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) after a fire broke out in the room of a Newborn Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony, New Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, nine fire tenders rushed to the spot and all the 20 newborn babies were rescued safely by the DFS and shifted to nearby hospitals.

The Police added that out of the 20 newborns, 13 were shifted to Arya Hospital Janakpuri, and two to the Dwarka More Newborn Child Hospital.

Two were shifted to JK Hospital Janakpuri and three newborn babies were discharged from the Newborn child hospital in Vaishali. (ANI)

