    World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter
    India News | Delhi: 20-year-old Man Shot over Money Dispute in Kalkaji, Accused on Run

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to police, the fight broke out between Manav and the accused after a friend of Manav allegedly took money from the accused and failed to return it. During the argument, the accused pulled out a pistol and fired three shots at Manav.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 22, 2025 09:30 AM IST
    India News | Delhi: 20-year-old Man Shot over Money Dispute in Kalkaji, Accused on Run
    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): A 20-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot at three times during a heated dispute in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Saturday evening, according to the police.

    The incident took place around 6 pm near Mini Market, DDA Flats, and was linked to an argument over money.

    Also Read | Operation Sindhu: Nepal Thanks India for Evacuating Nationals From Iran.

    The victim, identified as Manav Singh (20), got into a fight regarding some money taken by another friend from the accused.

    According to police, the fight broke out between Manav and the accused after a friend of Manav allegedly took money from the accused and failed to return it. During the argument, the accused pulled out a pistol and fired three shots at Manav.

    Also Read | Operation Sindhu: Sri Lanka Expresses Gratitude to India for Evacuating Nationals From Conflict-Hit Iran.

    He was rushed to the hospital and is currently under treatment.

    "A case under the relevant sections is being registered. We have zeroed in on the accused, who will be arrested soon," said DCP South East Hemant Tiwari.

    He added that the crime team recovered empty cartridges from the spot.

    AAP Delhi Chief and Kalkaji MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the locality after the incident and said, "I went to Kalkaji. The people are scared there. No such incident has happened earlier... A few months ago, in GK 1, such an incident happened... In this incident, a few youths were sitting, and one of them opened fire... Today, the BJP is having a four-engine government in Delhi. They should do some work in this regard so that the people of Delhi can feel that some work is being done."

    Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

