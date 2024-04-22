India News | Delhi: 4 Including 2 Minors Held for Robbery, Stabbing Man Near Rohini

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Four people, including two minors, have been apprehended for allegedly robbing and stabbing a 40-year-old man near Rohini, Sector 20, in Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the injured person was identified as Praveen, a resident of Sector-20, Rohini, in Delhi.

Police said that the incident pertains to April 17, when a PCR call regarding the matter was received at the Aman Vihar Police Station.

Sharing details, Additional DCP Rohini Pankaj Kumar said, "A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident near MCD school, sector 20, Rohini was received at PS Aman Vihar on April 17."

"Shortly after receiving the input, a team of local police immediately rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to SGM Hospital for treatment," said the official.

On initial inquiry, the injured person was identified as (40) Praveen, a resident of Rohini.

"A case under sections 397, 394 and 34 of the IPC was registered at PS Aman Vihar on the statement of an eyewitness," said the official.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, two juveniles were apprehended in the case during the course of the investigation.

"Additionally, a knife used in the commission of the offence was also recovered. The police also recovered Rs 32,000 and the robbed mobile of the victim," said the official.

On questioning, the juveniles disclosed their involvement in the case and also revealed the names of their accomplices as Sachin and Sameer.

It was discovered that Sachin was the mastermind of the alleged robbery. He was aware that the victim was carrying a large amount and had therefore hatched a plan to rob the victim along with his accomplices.

Through the concerted efforts of the team of PS Aman Vihar, upon the instance of the juveniles, two persons identified as Sachin (20) and Sameer (22) were arrested from their hideouts. (ANI)

