New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A private hospital in Delhi recognised the compassionate decision made by the family of a 46-year-old woman who, after a tragic incident led to her being declared brain dead, consented to organ donation.

This selfless act facilitated the successful transplantation of her two kidneys, two lungs, and one liver, providing a second lease of life to several individuals in dire need

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 2, 2025: Tata Motors, Swiggy, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted in critical condition on March 19, and despite the best possible medical efforts, she was declared brain dead on March 27. During a time of profound grief, her family chose to donate her organs, bringing hope and new beginnings to others.

Dr Rakesh Dua, Senior Director & HOD, Neurosurgery, Fortis, Shalimar said, "This case touchingly highlights how even in moments of profound loss, individuals have the power to create a legacy that extends far beyond their lives. Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to ensure that the process was handled with the utmost respect and professional care, honouring the donor's legacy in a way that truly reflected the magnitude of the decision."

Also Read | Hyderabad: Cab Driver Rapes German Woman After Offering Her Lift, Arrested.

Dr Pankaj Kumar, Senior Director-Critical Care, said that the care of critically ill patients requires not just exceptional medical skills but a profound commitment to empathetically aligning with the wishes of both the patients and their families. "This donation not only showcases the life-sustaining impact of such decisions but also serves as a powerful reminder of the ripple effect one person's selfless act can have on the broader community," he said.

Deepak Narang, Facility Director said, "The collaborative effort across departments during the organ retrieval and transplantation was truly inspirational. We are deeply thankful to the donor's family for their generosity during this incredibly difficult time." The liver and one kidney were transplanted at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, directly benefiting patients in urgent need. The second kidney was sent to Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and her lungs were transported to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, offering essential support to another recipient.

According to NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization), once a patient is declared brain dead, the hospital can counsel the family for organ donation. NOTTO protocol and guidelines stipulate that the treating hospital to provide all details and obtains necessary clearances for a possible organ donation.

It is estimated that almost 1.5 lakh Indians are unaware of the fact that they need an organ transplant and about 50,000 patients are on the waiting list for organ donation, according to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

This heartwarming endeavour demonstrates the significant impact one individual's decision can have on the lives of many. Fortis Hospital remains dedicated to raising awareness about organ donation and building a community supportive of this noble cause. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)