New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A 42-year-old has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a five-year-old girl in Delhi, said police on Monday.

According to the Delhi Police, on April 9, information was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station regarding the sexual harassment of a 5-year-old girl.

"On April 8, when the victim's parents were out for work, she went to her servant's room to play with her son after which the alleged accused (who is the husband of the victim's servant) came to the room where he removed his lower clothes in front of the victim girl and showed her his private parts," police said.

After the incident victim narrated the whole incident to her mother and later her mother gave the information to the police, police said.

CIC Counsellor carried out counselling of the victim and she said the same, police further added.

A case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Maharashtra, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

