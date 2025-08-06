New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): A 55-year-old man was killed by his daughter after being hit by a utensil on his head, police said.

Police said that the father was admitted to the hospital by his son in an injured and unconscious condition and was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital.

The victim's son, Shivam, also alleged that, as per his wife, the deceased was assaulted by his daughter, Anu (age 32 years).

The accused, identified as Anu, is unmarried and was living with her parents, according to officials.

Anu is in custody, and appropriate legal action is being initiated, added officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, a shocking incident of armed robbery occurred in Tripura's Sepahijala district, resulting in the murder of an 82-year-old man, Shanti Ranjan Das, and critically injuring his 70-year-old wife, Namita Das.

Namita Das has been rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala with life-threatening injuries, and her condition remains critical.

The attack took place in Ward No. 4 of the Sri Durga Sangha area under Melaghar-Kalamkhet Gram Panchayat.

A gang of 10 to 12 armed robbers broke into the couple's home late at night, targeting Namita Das's gold jewellery. When the couple resisted, Shanti Ranjan Das was tied up and beaten to death, while his wife was brutally attacked with sharp weapons.

Speaking to ANI, Sonamura Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said, "The deceased has been identified as 82-year-old Shanti Ranjan Das, while his 70-year-old wife, Namita Das, was rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala with life-threatening injuries." (ANI)

