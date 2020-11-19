New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A 67-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after the bathroom wall of a neighbour's house fell on them, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Enclave on Monday. The bathroom wall of the fourth floor collapsed and part of it fell on the lawn of the adjacent house.

Partap Singh Tanwar and his son Sidharth, who were present in the lawn, sustained injuries and were taken by their relatives to Indian Spinal Injury Center, a senior police officer said.

Tanwar was declared brought dead by doctors, while his son was undergoing treatment at the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the owner of the fourth floor, Pankaj Singh and he was arrested, police said.

He is an ex-serviceman and presently working in a private company, they added.

