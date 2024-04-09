New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the Aam Aadmi Party is conducting a door-to-door campaign from Tuesday and urged the people to vote for AAP so that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is released from jail.

Gopal Rai said, "Aam Aadmi Party is starting a door-to-door campaign from today. We are going door-to-door and are taking Arvind Kejriwal's message to people that today your Chief Minister is in jail and he cannot campaign. Therefore, the people of Delhi for whom Arvind Kejriwal worked will have to take charge today. If we answer with votes, then Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail. With this message, we are going door-to-door today."

He further requested the people to come out in huge numbers and vote on May 25 so that AAP gets a decisive mandate.

"On May 25 vote in huge numbers so that Arvind Kejriwal is released from jail. The answer to the arrest of CM Kejriwal would be given through votes. We will ensure the end of the dictatorship of the BJP government," he further said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against the decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case and said that Kejriwal's arrest is not in contravention of Law and remand can't be termed "illegal".

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said, ED was in possession of enough material, which led them to arrest Kejriwal. The non-joining of the investigation by Kejriwal and, delay caused by him were also impacting those in judicial custody.

The material collected by the Enforcement Directorate reveals that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable, said the court.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are currently held by the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which will fight in alliance, are the two other key political parties in Delhi in the fray.

The AAP and the Congress have announced that they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together for all seven seats.

As part of the agreement reached between the ruling party in Delhi and the grand old party, Congress will contest 3 of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, while the AAP will field candidates in the remaining 4 constituencies.

The Congress will contest the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats in the Lok Sabha elections, while the AAP will contest New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. (ANI)

