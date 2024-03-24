New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers took to the streets of the national capital on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week.

The AAP workers held the demonstration against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the presence of party MLA Sanjeev Jha.

Visuals show several demonstrators holding up banners with captions reading "Mai Bhi Kejriwal." Police personnel were also present at the spot.

Earlier in the day AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that the Bharatiya Janata Party had made a huge mistake by arresting Arvind Kejriwal.

"There is a Kejriwal in every family of Delhi. The BJP has made a huge mistake by arresting Arvind Kejriwal. There are lakhs of Kejriwals in Delhi and they will come out on roads," said Pathak.

"People have doubts about how the party will run. The party has been and will keep running on the orders of Arvind Kejriwal. He is much stronger inside the jail than he was outside... The BJP has made a huge blunder. Their political strategy has failed. The public is asking him to run the government from wherever he is," added the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, all the parties of the Opposition bloc INDIA are scheduled to hold a joint mega rally on March 31 to register their protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Liquor policy money laundering case, party MP Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

The AAP leader in a post on X, said that the rally will be held to "save the country's democracy" and stand in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Several leaders of the INDIA bloc have come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP and the Union government of arm-twisting the opposition.

However, the BJP has denied all the allegations.

INDIA bloc is a coalition of over 20 opposition parties formed last year to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections, dates for which were announced earlier in the month.

In response to the protests held by the AAP workers in Delhi against the arrest of Kejriwal, Bhartiya Janata Party workers, in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, staged a demonstration and burned effigies of the Delhi CM. (ANI)

