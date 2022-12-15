New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued summons to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart over the alleged sale of acid on their platforms, a day after a teenage girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi.

The commission has scheduled a hearing with the Country Head of Amazon India and CEO of Flipkart India Pvt Ltd on December 23 at 2 PM during which they are required to appear in person, the NCW said in a tweet.

Also Read | Gambia Children Deaths: Maiden Pharma's Cough Syrup Samples Found To Be of Standard Quality, Says Government.

The Supreme Court had in 2013 banned over-the-counter sale of acid at retail outlets.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Absconding Cleric Arrested for Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Boy in Sarai Rohilla Area.

The police have arrested three men and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora had procured the acid on Flipkart.

The Delhi Police also issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid thrown on the girl was purchased from the e-commerce site.

The Delhi Commission for Women also issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.

The Flipkart condemned the acid attack on the girl and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)