New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.42 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 4,523 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's tally stands at 20,06,827 and the death toll at 26,516.

Out of 8,228 beds for COVID-19 patients, 24 are occupied. There are five containment zones and 131 active cases in the city, the bulletin said.

