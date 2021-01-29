New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,773 on Friday as 249 more people tested positive for the disease while the positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent, authorities said.

For the past six days, Delhi's daily cases had remained below the 200-mark.

The fresh cases came out of 58,725 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate stood at 0.42 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,841 as six more people died, it said.

The active cases tally dropped to 1,551 from 1,575 on Thursday, it added.

Of the total 58,725 tests conducted the previous day, 31,093 were RT-PCR tests and 27,632 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

