Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Sikkim, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), will organise the inaugural Sikkim International Film Festival (SIFF) from March 19-22 in Gangtok.

The four-day festival will present a curated programme of national and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, artists, critics, and audiences while positioning Sikkim as an emerging destination for filmmaking and cultural exchange. The initiative underscores the State Government's focus on strengthening creative and cultural industries under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, according to the press release.

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The festival programme will feature screenings across multiple sections including Indian Panorama, World Cinema, Documentary Cinema, a Special Focus on North East India, and AI-driven cinema. The line-up includes 42 films from 19 countries, with 15 international premieres. The festival will open with Boong, a Manipuri film by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, while Gala Presentations include the Malayalam film Anomie and Nepali film Bokshi, with members of the cast and crew expected to attend.

Filmmakers and crew members from the official selection will participate in post-screening Q&A sessions, and over 40 industry professionals--including producers, actors, journalists, and distributors--will engage in the SIFF Market and industry conversations. Among the participating leading industry professionals are acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actor Roshan Mathew, actor Abhishek Banerjee, producer Nitin Tej Ahuja, COO Dharma Cornerstone Artists Agency Rajeev Masand, along with Actor Bhavna Menon, Producer & Distributor Ranjan Singh, Film Producer Jomon Jacob, Actor Shubhangi Dutt and Producer Mohit Choudhury, and others.

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Annapurna Alley, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department and Festival Director, said, "The Sikkim International Film Festival is envisioned not only as a celebration of cinema but also as an important step towards positioning Sikkim as a destination for storytelling, creative collaboration and cultural exchange."

Yougan Tamang, Press Secretary to the Chief Minister and PR & Communications Head of the festival, said, "The festival creates an important platform for filmmakers, artists, students and audiences to engage with cinema while opening new opportunities for local talent and strengthening Sikkim's presence in the national and international film landscape."

The festival will take place across multiple venues in Gangtok and will feature screenings, discussions, masterclasses and industry interactions over four days, according to the press release.

Supriya Suri, Artistic Director of the Sikkim International Film Festival, who leads the festival's curatorial and industry vision, said in a statement:

"The vision is to bring filmmakers, producers, distributors and cultural institutions together, curating cinema that positions Sikkim as a vibrant meeting point for creative exchange across the Himalayan region," according to the press release. (ANI)

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