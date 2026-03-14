Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): HCL Concerts, a platform dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging talent in Indian classical performing arts, has announced the winners of Carnatic Quest 2025, the fifth edition of its national talent hunt for young Carnatic musicians.

The competition, conducted in collaboration with the Rhapsody Music Foundation, saw participation from over 2,500 artists aged between 18 and 30 from 145 cities across India. Winners were selected across five categories - Vocal, Violin, Veena, Flute and Percussion, following a grand finale held in Chennai, as per the press release.

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The first-place winners received a trophy, certificate and cash prize, while the second and third rank holders were awarded certificates and cash prizes. The winners will also get an opportunity to perform on platforms hosted by HCL Concerts, providing them with wider exposure in the classical music circuit.

The contest is held annually, alternating between two age groups: 12-18 and 18-30. The fifth edition marked the third cycle focused on senior-level artists aged 18-30.

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Participants competed across three digital screening rounds before advancing to the on-ground finale in Chennai.

Previous winners of Carnatic Quest, including P Vikram (Vocal), V S P Gayatri Sivani (Violin), K R Shrivats (Veena), and Sairam Kumar (Percussion), have gone on to perform at prominent classical festivals and platforms.

The 2025 edition was evaluated by an eminent jury panel comprising leading Carnatic musicians: Sikkil Gurucharan (Vocal), Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi (Violin), K V Prasad (Percussion), Shashank Subramanyam (Flute), and Jayanthi Kumaresh (Veena). The panel includes recipients of prestigious honours such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Kalaimamani title.

Following the final performances, the jury announced winners across the five categories.

Carnatic Quest 2025 WinnersVocal

Winner: Hari Kishan Prakash

Flute

Winner: Sreenidhi Shiruru

Violin

Winner: Aravind H

Veena

Winner: Vinayak Vaidyanathan

Percussion

Winner: Abhijith Arun

Speaking about the initiative, Nikhil Soni, Associate General Manager - Marketing, HCL Group, said that the competition goes beyond being just a talent contest.

"What makes Carnatic Quest special is not just the competition, but the community it builds around young classical artists. This year, we saw participants from across the country bring their own regional influences and individual voices to a shared tradition, and that is exactly what keeps this art form alive and evolving. Through initiatives like Carnatic Quest, we aim to provide emerging musicians with meaningful platforms to present their talent and connect with wider audiences. We are proud to stand behind these artists as they step into the next chapter of their careers," Soni said.

With its fifth edition concluded, Carnatic Quest continues to serve as a national platform for emerging musicians, helping young artists gain visibility and opportunities within India's classical music ecosystem. (ANI)

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