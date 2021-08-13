New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS on Friday sought the commencement of trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility since March last year.

The RDA also suggested that a dedicated Covid centre may be set up where the services can be gradually extended according to patient burden.

In a letter to the AIIMS director, the RDA highlighted that due to the Covid pandemic, all trauma services have been shifted to the main AIIMS campus since March 28 last year, and all the machinery and services at JPNATC were dedicated to combat the pandemic.

In view of the abrupt increase in case numbers, the urgent decision was welcomed by one and all, the RDA said in the letter.

According to the available records, currently, the trauma centre emergency department is rendering its services to about 70-80 per cent of the number of patients arriving during the pre-Covid period.

During the initial lockdown, the footfall was far less, and hence did not pose a major burden on smooth running of trauma facilities at the main AlIMS, the RDA said.

However, limited resources and increasing number of trauma cases have adversely affected the patient outcome and training of the residents, it added.

The RDA in the letter stated that JPNATC has a total of 264 beds, including 38 ICU beds, while the trauma facility at the main AIIMS has a total of only 95 beds including 18 ICU/HDU beds.

"There is a significant increase in transfer-out of polytrauma patients requiring in-hospital observation or intervention. Due to decreased resources, the waiting time for admission and operative intervention has also increased considerably. This also has contributed to adverse outcomes in few patients," it said.

The shifting of trauma facilities to main AIIMS has affected the training of residents. With limited operating rooms and admission beds, the elective surgeries have become a rarity. Inter-departmental rotation has been stopped for the last 16 months. These factors have affected the resident training immensely, it said.

"Currently, Covid facility at JPNATC has occupancy of only 25 to 35 patients (10-15 per cent) since last one month. On the contrary, the number of trauma patients presenting to emergency department is reaching pre-Covid numbers," the AIIMS RDA said.

"The JPNATC has been a leading centre and one of its kind, which not only renders trauma care, but also facilitates development of other trauma centres in the country,” the RDA said.

“We request you to kindly review the matter and find a permanent solution regarding commencement of trauma services at JPNATC and Covid services at a dedicated centre where the services can be gradually extended as per the patient burden," the RDA said in the letter.

