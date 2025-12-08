New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Amid continuing flight delays and cancellations affecting IndiGo operations across major airports in the country, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi on Monday issued a fresh passenger advisory urging travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

According to the passenger advisory by Delhi Airport, "IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience."

"Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smoother travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where on-ground staff is ready to help," the advisory further stated.

The advisory also highlighted the availability of multiple public transport options, including metro services, buses, and cabs, to help travellers commute to and from the airport more conveniently during the ongoing disruptions.

"For real-time updates and important information, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairportnin," it further read.

Meanwhile, IndiGo passengers continue to be affected amid flight disruptions and cancellations across multiple airports in India today.

Furthermore, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

According to the official statement, the two IndiGo functionaries sought more time in a request dated December 7, citing operational constraints linked to the scale of the airline's nationwide operations and several unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across multiple airports.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the deadline only until 1800 hrs on 8 December and made it clear that no further extensions would be allowed.

The regulator cautioned that failure to submit a complete and comprehensive reply within the extended timeline will result in the regulator proceeding ex parte, based on the available records. The DGCA said it continues to monitor the situation and remains focused on passenger safety, regulatory compliance and restoration of normal operations. (ANI)

