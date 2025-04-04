Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 (T1) and two at Terminal 3 (T3). (Photo: Delhi International Airport Limited)

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will commence trials of advanced full-body scanners at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in May, following the latest guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Four state-of-the-art scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 (T1) and two at Terminal 3 (T3). The IT interface for these machines is being finalised, and upon completion of the three-to-four-month trial, a BCAS-led committee will evaluate the findings and establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for full-scale implementation, the DIAL said in a release on Friday.

Also Read | Lakhimpur: ‘Blue Drum’ Fear Rises as Wife Allegedly Threatens to Kill Husband, Dump Body; Man Seeks Police Protection.

Utilizing millimeter-wave technology operating between 70 to 80 GHz, these scanners enhance security while ensuring passenger privacy. Unlike conventional X-ray scanners, they do not emit radiation, making them safe for all travelers, including pregnant women and individuals with medical implants. Importantly, these scanners are designed to expedite passenger movement, ensuring a more seamless airport experience with reduced wait times.

These advanced scanners detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives, significantly improving upon traditional metal detectors. The technology, already in use at major international airports in the US, Canada, and Australia, enables rapid screening, with each scan taking just three seconds and a maximum throughput of 1,200 scans per hour, dramatically improving efficiency while minimizing passenger inconvenience, the DIAL said.

Also Read | Who Was Siddharth Yadav? All You Need To Know About IAF Pilot Who Died in Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Gujarat After Heroically Saving Lives.

To address privacy concerns, the scanners generate a standardized 2D image on a preset human avatar, ensuring no personal images are stored. They are equipped with four touchscreen monitors for image evaluation and passenger guidance and can scan individuals between 3.3 feet to 6.7 feet in height.

Commenting on the initiative, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, stated, "Delhi Airport remains committed to deploying the latest technology to enhance security while ensuring a seamless passenger experience. The introduction of these body scanners is a game-changer in security screening, allowing for faster and more effective checks without compromising privacy. Our focus is on making air travel more convenient for passengers, and these trials, planned in accordance with government guidelines, will help us evaluate the system's efficiency before a full-scale rollout."

The scanners comply with all national and international safety standards, require minimal maintenance, and operate as per BCAS guidelines. All scan data is stored securely with access restricted to authorized agencies, ensuring both security and convenience for travellers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)