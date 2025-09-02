New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): All India Thal Sainik Camp 2025 (AITSC) was inaugurated at the Director General National Cadet Corps (DG NCC) Camp on Tuesday, September 2. Delhi Cantonment. Sharing details of the camp, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) PVS Narayana said that children from across the country have come to participate in this camp.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, AVM Narayana said, "This is 'All India Thal Sainik Camp', about 1100 children from 17 directorates are participating here. Several competitions take place here. These are important because some points go towards the PM Rally Banner...Children will participate in competitions like firing, obstacles and map reading. They will get to learn a lot in this camp. Children have come from across the country...".

Also Read | Semicon India 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says World Now Trusts India To Build Future of Semiconductors, Underlines Country's Role in Global Chip Market.

The 'All India Thal Sainik Camp', a prestigious event that celebrates discipline, leadership, and national integration.

In a post on X, HQ DG NCC wrote, "All India Thal Sainik Camp 2025 (AITSC) was inaugurated today at DG NCC Camp, Delhi Cantt, with the participation of over 1500 NCC cadets from 17 Dtes across the country. The training camp includes Firing Competitions, Map Reading, Obstacle Training, field craft, battle craft & cultural events".

Also Read | Instagram Reel Exposes 'Missing' UP Man's Deception To Escape Dowry Case; Wife Finds Him With Another Woman, Leading to His Arrest.

"A premier camp fostering discipline, leadership, national integration & preparing cadets as responsible citizens and future leaders", the X post by NCC read.

The primary objectives of the All India Thal Sainik Camp are to instil a competitive spirit among the cadets, nurture a deep sense of discipline, and promote national integration.

It serves as a platform where young minds can not only showcase their talents but also develop critical life skills that will serve them well in the future.

As the camp unfolds over the coming days, these cadets will have the opportunity to learn, compete, and forge lasting bonds with peers from across the nation.

The TSC is a 12-day camp held in Delhi every year in late autumn, during which cadets from all 17 directorates participate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)