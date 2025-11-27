New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A member of the Bhau gang named Ankit was arrested after a brief encounter with the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police in Dwarka, Delhi, on Thursday.

A similar incident was witnessed in the Patel Nagar area of the national capital, when an "intense" exchange of fire broke out between Delhi Police and a wanted murder accused on Wednesday, police said.

As per Delhi Police, they signalled a man, identified as 'Mehtab', to stop during routine checks. Mehtab, who was reportedly on the run in connection with a murder case, allegedly attempted to flee and fired at the police team.

Officers said they took cover and returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, Mehtab sustained a gunshot injury. He was immediately overpowered and disarmed by the police.

Police said bullets were fired from both sides during the encounter, leaving Mehtab injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details awaited.

Earlier, the Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in Patiala House court against Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four other accused. Saraswati was arrested in a molestation case lodged on the complaint of girls' students of an institution.Saraswati was arrested in Agra on September 27. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar listed the matter for hearing tomorrow. The court has also asked the public prosecutor to be present during the hearing.Saraswati was produced before the court after the expiry of his judicial custody. He will be produced through video conferencing.

Delhi Police has filed the charge sheet against four other accused without arrest.Saraswati has been arrested in a case lodged at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. This case has been lodged at the complaint of students studying at an institute run by a trust.On November 19, the Jail Authorities refuted the allegations of Chaitanyanand Saraswati that there is any threat to his life. They stated that he is in safe and secure custody.

Earlier, the court had allowed his application seeking permission to keep books, spectacles, and a restricted diet. The jail authorities allowed him to wear a Sanyasi robe.

He was the former director of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research in Delhi, who was arrested on serious charges of sexual harassment and fraud. (ANI)

