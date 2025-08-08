New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 bill was passed in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and ministers of her cabinet greet the media after the Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 Bill.

"The 52-year-long 'vanvas' of the parents in Delhi has ended today. For the first time after 1973, there is a Government in Delhi which had the courage to do justice to all parents in Delhi in a transparent manner and provide them relief...The Bill has been passed today after a detailed discussion," CM Gupta said.

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday tabled the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to end commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit.

The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parents of school students met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, thanking them for the School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025.

On the Delhi School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025, Jahanvi Kaur, a parent whose child is enrolled in a school in Delhi, said, "No minister has ever had such a commendable performance. The fact that this bill was passed is a very wonderful thing. We were afraid to ask the school why the fees keep increasing because we were afraid that some staff member could do something to our child. I hope that the future of our students will be even brighter."

The Bill was tabled on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which commenced on Monday and will continue until August 8. However, the session may be extended depending on the exigencies of legislative business.

Sood stated that education is "a sacred duty -- a duty we must fulfil for the progress and prosperity of our motherland."

He emphasised that the aim of education should not be 'earning', but rather 'learning' and nation-building.

"This bill is a small effort on our part to honour Dr Mukherjee's vision and to ensure that education does not become a burden on the people of India but instead becomes a path leading them to a better future," he said. (ANI)

