New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Congress has announced the list of its star campaigners, where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be participating in the poll campaign for candidates.

The alliance partners in the INDIA bloc, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, have been contesting the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi separately while attacking each other over many issues along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the BJP-led NDA seems to be united in these assembly polls as the BJP has announced its candidates on 68 seats out of 70, leaving two seats of Burari for Shailendra Kumar from Janata Dal (United) and Deoli for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

In the list, Congress has named many senior leaders as star campaigners, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Bhupendra Baghel, Deepender Singh Hooda, Pawan Khera, Kanhaiya Kumar, Alka Lamba, Sandeep Dikshit, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Imran Pratapgarhi, Qazi Nizamuddin, Udit Raj among others.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday hit out at the Aam Admi Party and BJP, saying they continue to indulge in bickering in the run-up to Delhi polls while Congress is raising development issues.

Alka Lamba, Congress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, pointed to a camp for the homeless people and said problems have been complicated for people due to actions of the government.

Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

