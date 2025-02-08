New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): In a display of admiration, a young supporter of AAP, arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's residence dressed like him to show support for the party on the day of counting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

Sporting Kejriwal-like sweater, muffler, and glasses, the young fan, Avyan Tomar, a first standard student, captured the attention of onlookers.

Avyan Tomar's father, Rahul Tomar spoke to ANI and said, "We always come here on result days. The party has also given him the name of 'Baby Muffler Man'.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday exuded confidence in her party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and affirmed that the people of Delhi, including those from her constituency Kalkaji, would support the AAP and re-elect Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a huge mandate.

Projecting a sweeping victory for AAP, she said that the party's national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal "will become Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time with a huge majority."

Reflecting on the party's journey, Atishi recalled how AAP set out without financial or influential backing but gained public trust through its governance model.

She further emphasised that AAP's politics is based on development and governance rather than religion or vote bank considerations.

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in Delhi, banking on its track record in education, healthcare, and public welfare.

The party faces a contest primarily against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in a high-stakes battle for the capital.

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections has begun.

AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit, has suffered setbacks in the last two Assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, but BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the national capital after a gap of more than two decades. (ANI)

