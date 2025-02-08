The counting of votes for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections 2025 began today, February 8. Ahead of vote counting, Avyan Tomar, a young supporter of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached the residence of Kejriwal dressed up as him to show support. Speaking to news agency ANI, Avyan Tomar's father, Rahul Tomar, said, "We always come here on result days...The party has also given him the name of 'Baby Muffler Man'..." As the counting of votes begins, in the beginning, postal ballots will be counted, and by 8:30 or 9 AM, votes secured in EVMs will be counted. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes Begins, Who Will Win, AAP or BJP or Congress?

'Baby Muffler Man' Arrives to Show Support to Arvind Kejriwal

#WATCH | Delhi: Avyan Tomar's father, Rahul Tomar says, "... We always come here on result days... The party has also given him the name of 'Baby Muffler Man'..." pic.twitter.com/cMdDc3sGWf — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

