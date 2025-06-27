New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will organise a special symposium at the Vidhan Sabha premises to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, officials said on Friday.

The event titled 'Bhartiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen' under the banner of #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, will be held on Saturday, a statement said.

The symposium will feature keynote addresses by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh and former union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, among others.

The event is envisioned as a national moment of introspection, aiming to revisit one of the most tumultuous and authoritarian phases in India's democratic history, the statement added.

It will highlight the significance of upholding constitutional values, protecting civil liberties, and preserving the independence of democratic institutions.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised that the symposium serves not only as a tribute to those who resisted the Emergency but also as a solemn reminder to the younger generation to stay vigilant, safeguard democratic values, and ensure such a dark chapter is never repeated.

A commemorative booklet titled 'Apatkaal@50' will also be released during the event.

