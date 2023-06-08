New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Petitions Committee of the Delhi Assembly has granted IAS officer Ashish More two weeks' time to appear before it in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal during his tenure as the North Delhi district magistrate, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the committee had summoned More, who was recently removed from the post of secretary of the Services Department on the order of Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Wednesday.

The committee granted two weeks' time to More to appear before it in connection with a complaint received by it alleging "illegal" transfer of land in North Delhi during his tenure as the district magistrate in 2013, an Assembly Secretariat official said.

The committee had also asked the Delhi chief secretary and divisional commissioner to appear before it on Wednesday. They too have been granted two weeks' time, he said.

The Petitions Committee had received a complaint against More, according to the official.

Last year, five sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and one additional district magistrate (ADM) were suspended for a land transfer matter in Jhangola village in north Delhi, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

"Ashish More used the same method to transfer the same type of land in the same village. Evacuee property belonging to the government was illegally transferred and people were given 'bhumidhari' rights," the statement said.

As the North Delhi district magistrate, More had decided the appeals where "illegal land transfers" were made, it said.

