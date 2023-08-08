New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday allotted the services and vigilance departments to Public Works Department Minister Atishi Marlena.

A file was sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in this regard by CM Arvind Kejriwal, an official said.

Both the departments were earlier being handled by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

This came a day after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi services Bill.

As the Rajya Sabha on Monday evening passed the Delhi Services Bill after an 8-hour-long debate, giving Centre control over city bureaucrats, Aam Admi Party leader Atishi said the ruling party and the people in the national capital will continue its fight against the BJP.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Atishi said, "There are many in the country who talk about the absence of democracy in Pakistan, wondering how Bills are passed by their Parliament without any debate or consent."

"Today Prime Minister Modi has made the situation in India worse than in Pakistan. This is very unfortunate. We, along with the people of Delhi, will continue our fight against the BJP," she added.

She claimed that with the passage of the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament, PM Modi has "taken away the rights of the people of Delhli.

"Today with the pasasge of his draft-legislation by the Parliament, PM Modi has taken away the rights of the people of Delhi. We used to look at Pakistan not too long ago, wondering what kind of country passes Bills without discussions and debates," Atishi said.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, replaces the Ordinance promulgated by the Centre earlier for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government. (ANI)

