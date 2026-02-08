New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi on Sunday became the state with the largest electric bus fleet in the country as BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 500 new electric buses from Ramlila Maidan, taking the total number of e-buses in the Capital to over 4,000.

At a grand ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan here today, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 500 new electric buses, inducting them into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet.

The event on Sunday marked the start of the Bharatiya Janata Party government's first-anniversary celebrations in Delhi, which was reelected on February 8 last year after 27 years.

The Chief Minister said that with the addition of 500 new EV buses, Delhi has now become the state with the largest e-bus fleet in the country. On this historic occasion, the inter-state e-bus service between Delhi and Panipat was also inaugurated.

The special programme was attended by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Cabinet Ministers in the Delhi government Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that the people of Delhi, by giving the BJP a historic majority, have formed a strong and decisive government. At the end of one year in office, he thanked the people of the state for their confidence in the BJP.

Congratulating Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in particular, he said she is working with unwavering dedication to realise the vision of Delhi envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that gifting 500 new electric buses to the people of Delhi on the completion of one year of the government is a commendable and far-sighted step.

"The previous governments made big promises, put up hoardings and announcements, but the results were not visible on the ground. However, our government has proven to be results-oriented by delivering on the ground. The policy of zero tolerance against corruption, digital transparency in administration and accountability in decision-making have been clearly visible over the past year," the BJP President said.

He added that when intent is right, policy is right, and there is decisive leadership, the availability of funds can never be a barrier to the state's development work. Expressing confidence, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government will continue to take development initiatives forward with the same spirit.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that, for the first time in Delhi's history, 500 new electric buses have been inducted into the public transport system in a single go. With their induction, the total number of electric buses in Delhi has crossed 4,000, making Delhi the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country.

She said that a new electric bus route between Delhi and Panipat was launched today, providing safe, convenient, and pollution-free travel for thousands of passengers. The government aims to increase the number of electric buses to 7,500 by the end of 2026, and to induct 14,000 EV buses into the DTC fleet by 2028.

The Chief Minister said that February 8, 2025, was a historic day for Delhi, when the people gave a clear mandate to the BJP by winning 48 of 70 seats. From that day, a new foundation for Delhi's development was laid. She said that by giving a full majority, the people of Delhi expressed their trust in Narendra Modi's leadership, and a stable, decisive government was formed on the mantra of "development as well as heritage".

She said that after 27 years, a BJP government was formed in Delhi, and from that moment, new lines of development and trust began to be drawn in the Capital. Over the past 365 days, all MLAs, ministers and the entire team have given top priority to public service and worked continuously to resolve long-pending problems.

"I want to thank the people of Delhi for trusting the BJP government, and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his trust in our administration. It is because of the people's trust that this government is working 365 days a year for them. And this is the wonder of the PM's leadership that you are seeing a state with a female CM, female secretary and even female e-bus drivers," Rekha Gupta said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi government will soon bring a comprehensive and effective EV policy to promote clean fuel in transport. She added that while EV subsidies announced by the previous government were not paid, the present government has ensured payment of ₹40 crore under this head. Work is also underway on schemes such as Pink Cards and Mobility Cards for women.

Presenting a glimpse of one year of her government, she said the assessment should not be based solely on paperwork, but on modern buses running on Delhi's roads and improved transport facilities for the general public.

She said that the previous government left DTC in disarray with losses of nearly ₹65,000 crore. In contrast, the present government is taking concrete steps to turn DTC around and develop it into a modern, reliable, and self-reliant transport system, so that, in the future, it can not only provide better services but also become profitable.

She added that correcting years of mismanagement will take time, but with the Prime Minister's resolve of "Viksit Bharat 2047", the Delhi government is committed to building a developed Delhi.

Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh thanked Nitin Nabin for flagging off 500 new electric buses and dedicating them to the people of Delhi. He said this historic step will further strengthen public transport, modernise Delhi's transport system, and move it toward a cleaner, pollution-free future.

He added that the new inter-state electric bus service between Delhi and Panipat will provide passengers with a safe, comfortable, and environmentally friendly travel experience.

The service covers approximately 86 kilometres and passes through major locations such as Delhi Singhu Border, Haryana Singhu Border, Rai, Bahalgarh, Kumaspur, Murthal, Ganaur, Patti Kalyana, Samalkha, Karhans, and Machhrauli, thereby strengthening regional connectivity.

Dr Singh said that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is fully committed to building a world-class, sustainable and modern public transport network.

Delhi surpasses Maharashtra to become the state with the largest number of registered electric buses

Delhi has achieved another historic milestone in clean and sustainable transport this month by becoming the state with the largest number of registered electric buses in the country. With the induction of 500 new EV buses at Ramlila Maidan, the national capital now operates a total of 4,286 electric buses, overtaking Maharashtra, which had so far held the top spot.

According to data from the Vahan dashboard under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for Feb 2026, Maharashtra ranks second with 4001 E-buses, followed by Karnataka (1,989), Gujarat (1,041), Telangana (875), and Uttar Pradesh (874).

This achievement not only makes Delhi the state with the largest e-bus fleet in the country, but also establishes the capital as a national model for green mobility and clean transport.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this success is the result of the Delhi government's forward-looking policy to modernise, make environment-friendly, and make public transport accessible to all.

Over the past year, the government has rapidly added electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation's fleet, helping reduce pollution and providing commuters with a safer, more comfortable, and more affordable mode of transport. (ANI)

