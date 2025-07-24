New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against a Bihar-based couple for allegedly duping a Maharashtra government official and his wife of more than Rs 70 lakh under the pretext of business investment, an officer of the force said on Thursday.

According to police, the personal assistant to the resident commissioner at the Maharashtra Sadan submitted a complaint, saying the accused couple allegedly lured his wife into investing in their firm and other companies by promising high returns.

The police officer said the couple maintained contact with the complainant's wife and gradually convinced them to invest. Over time, a total amount of more than Rs 70 lakh was transferred to the accounts of the accused and their son via RTGS, NEFT and digital-payment platforms.

Initially, some repayments were made to gain their trust, but the accused later stopped returning the money and kept making excuses, the FIR read.

During a preliminary inquiry, police found prima facie evidence of cheating and the FIR was registered at the Tilak Marg police station.

"Teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter," the officer said.

