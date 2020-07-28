New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) An unidentified caller, claiming to be jailed gangster Jitender Gogi, allegedly demanded an extortion of Rs 5 crore from a businessman in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Monday.

The caller also threatened to kill the businessman and harm his family if he failed to pay him the extortion, they said.

The police were informed about the incident on July 7, following which a case was registered, they added.

The businessman received a WhatsApp call from an international number on July 6 wherein the caller identified himself as Gogi and made the demand and threatened him of dire consequences, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

He received multiple calls from six international numbers, it stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said a case was registered and an investigation is underway.

The police alerted the Tihar Prison authorities last week in this regard.

"We conducted a search operation and recovered three mobile phones from Gogi and his associates in Tihar. We have handed over the phones to police and they are conducting further enquiry in the matter," a senior jail official said.

The jail officials said they are also conducting an internal enquiry on how Gogi and his associates got access to cell phones.

The police said they are questioning Gogi and an investigation is underway to ascertain if the extortion call was made by Gogi or any of his associates from inside or outside the jail. An investigation is being conducted with the help of jail authorities and security has been provided to the victim.

Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head announced by the Delhi Police and Rs 2.5 lakh by the Haryana Police, was arrested from Gurgoan in March this year and is lodged in Tihar.

He is involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion among others.

