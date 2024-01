New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed concern over the figures of deaths of homeless in Delhi due to extreme cold which were released today by an NGO Centre for Holistic Development which works for the homeless.

It's shocking to note that on an average every day nine persons have died due to cold on Delhi roads under open sky in January 2024 due to criminal negligence of Arvind Kejriwal government, said Sachdeva in a statement on Tuesday.

The data released by the NGO tells that 180 homeless have died due to cold on Delhi roads evidently establishing that people are forced to sleep on roads due to lack of shelter homes or denial of admission, added the statement.

Delhi BJP President has said that early in December 2023 we had raised the issue of growing numbers of deaths of homeless due to cold and urged Delhi Government to ensure that homeless do not have to sleep on roadsides and get proper shelter homes.

Unfortunately Delhi Government's nodal body Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has totally failed in its objective duty of providing shelter homes and the concerned Minister Atishi remains involved in petty political blame game paying no attention to the humanitarian duty.

The corruption in Delhi Government is so high that those who somehow get space in Shelter Homes are denied basic amenities like two square meal and medical check up, read the statement from Virendra Sachdeva. (ANI)

