New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief JP Nadda's residence on Monday, for a meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

BJP's meeting was held at party president JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi. Many other BJP Union Ministers were also present at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is not known yet.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Sonia Gandhi, has called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategic group on July 15 to discuss the strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 21. There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Central government will convene an all-party meeting on July 19, ahead of the Monsoon Session 2025, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier.

Rijiju said, "The central government called an all-party meeting on July 19 regarding the monsoon session of Parliament. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from July 21 and will run till August 21."

Announcing the Monsoon Session, Rijiju wrote on X, "The Hon'ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August."

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. (ANI)

