New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders hailed 'Operation Sindoor' by posting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans on their social media handles, after India's targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK early Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" on her X handle, sharing a poster of 'Operation Sindoor'.

"I salute the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their decision and decisive power has honoured the 140 crore Indians.

"Operation Sindoor has provided justice to the women who lost their spouses and given satisfaction to the entire country after the 'soul-stirring' killings of the innocent people by terrorists in Pahalgam, that our government and Army will not spare anyone if they harass India," She said.

The chief minister thanked the prime minister and the Indian Army, and said the entire nation stands with them.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the attackers in Pahalgam terror attack asked victims to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now he has responded.

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai. India has now taught a lesson to Atankistan (referring to Pakistan). Every bullet will be accounted for, every sacrifice will be avenged. Jai Hind," Tiwari said in his X post.

Delhi Assembly Speaker and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has trust of 140 crore Indians because he did what he said.

"Enemy camp pretended to be prepared, but was once again overtaken by the sheer power of the IAF! Kudos to the forces for hitting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and avenging the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by inflicting unforgettable damage to terror masterminds," Gupta said in a post on X.

The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement issued at 1:44 am, confirmed the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure used to plan and direct attacks on the Indian soil.

