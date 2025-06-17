New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva, were taken to the Chanakyapuri Police Station on Monday evening while they were en route to the Bangladeshi High Commission to protest over the vandalism of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.

The detention occurred as the leaders aimed to submit a memorandum demanding action against the incident, which they described as an attack on Bengali and Hindu culture.

Also Read | Mahoba Road Accident: 5 Dead, 3 Injured in Horrific Car-Bike Collision in Uttar Pradesh.

Sachdeva, speaking to the media before the detention, condemned the act, stating that the Bangladeshi government should take cognisance of such activities and demanded strict action against such extremist acts.

"We condemn the attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh... This is an attack on Bengali and Hindu culture... We are marching towards the Bangladeshi High Commission and will give a memorandum... Their government should take cognisance of the activities carried out by the extremists. We will not tolerate this disrespect towards the Hindu and Bengali cultures... We demand strict action against the extremists," Sachdeva said.

Also Read | Buxar: 6 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lightning Strikes Bihar's Bagaha.

Earlier today, BJP workers in Kolkata staged a rally from Sealdah Railway Station to the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, protesting the vandalism of Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.

The demonstration, led by prominent BJP leaders including Agnimitra Paul and Locket Chatterjee, highlighted the growing concerns over the safety of minorities and the cultural heritage shared between India and Bangladesh.

The rally saw participants demanding accountability from the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, over the incident.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the "vandalism" of one of the ancestral homes of Rabindranath Tagore located in Bangladesh.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings of the Nobel laureate.

When asked about reports coming out of Bangladesh on the issue of vandalism of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, the MEA Spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025. The home, historically called Rabindra Kutcherybari, is located in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh."

He further noted, "The attack falls in the broad pattern of the systematic attempts by the extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and the cultural legacy of Bangladesh."

Calling the perpetrators of the act as "terrorists", MEA urged the interim government to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"We urge the interim government to rein in the terrorists and take strict action against the perpetrators, preventing the recurrence of such incidents that sadly have become a repetitive feature," the Spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)