New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari participated in a cleanliness drive at Valmiki Temple in Delhi's Wazirabad on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Lok Sabha Parliamentarian from the North East Delhi constituency said that temples are being cleaned as per the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on January 16 and 17 To Launch Development Projects.

"Prime Minister Modi has instructed all our party leaders, MPs and MLAs to participate in the cleanliness drive to make temples clean ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Every temple is connected to this event. January 22 is an auspicious day for everyone," the BJP MP said.

On Congress not attending the Ram Mandir event on January 22, Manoj Tiwari said that he was not shocked by their decision.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Six Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides With Another Vehicle in Sikar (Watch Video).

"It is normal that Congress has not accepted the invitation. It would have been surprising if they had come for the event but they are not coming so it is normal," Manoj Tiwari said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik has received an invitation from the Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Expressing his appreciation for the invitation, Sudarshan mentioned that it is a blessing for him to be part of this auspicious occasion.

He plans to collaborate with eight of his students for the sand art creation during the event, the renowned sand artist said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)