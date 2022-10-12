New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Days after three people were killed in a building collapse incident in central Delhi's Lahori Gate area, another person succumbed to injuries here on Wednesday, police said.

Sankar Begum (60) was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident that occurred on Sunday evening. The death toll has risen to four, they said.

A family member said Begum died around 8.30 am on Wednesday. Her husband Suleman (75) was among the three killed when the two-storey building had collapsed. The two others who died were -- Shagufta (70) and Khushi (4).

Apart from Begum, eight others, including Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40), Sayaid Jishan (30) and Vipin (30), were injured in the incident, police said.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code had been against unidentified people.

