New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A businessman was injured after unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot at him in Delhi's Tilak Marg area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 2 around 10 pm near Bhairon Mandir on Tilak Marg when the victim was returning home after work.

Also Read | Reel Craze Proves Costly in Mumbai: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch iPhone 13 of Woman Recording Reel With Her Sister in Vikhroli, Case Registered.

The injured businessman has been identified as RK Singh, who runs a perfume shop in Tilak Bazar, Chandni Chowk. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, and doctors have said his condition is stable.

According to the police, Singh told investigators that some people came on a bike and fired a shot at him.

Also Read | 'MedLEaPR': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Advanced Digital Platform To Make Medico Legal Systems More Transparent (Watch Video).

Police registered an FIR under charges of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Six teams were formed immediately to investigate the case.

During the investigation, the police arrested a man named Prashant alias Govind (21) and also detained a juvenile (JCL).

The police said that further investigation is underway to find out the motive behind the attack and to arrest the remaining accused.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)