New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): A businessman was threatened with a Rs 5 crore ransom demand in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi, the officials on Monday.

According to the officials the incident took place on June 16 in Delhi.

Further investigation revealed that the demand for the extortion money was made in the name of gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members are using juveniles for extortion," said Crime Branch.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on June 14, Delhi's Saket Court remanded Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in an extortion case.

He was produced before the court after the expiry of three days of police custody.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket remanded Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody after the expiry of the police remand.

He was under police remand of the Delhi police crime branch since June 1. Delhi police moved an application seeking judicial custody of Lawrence Bishnoi after interrogation.

On June 11, the Delhi police crime branch sought the extension of remand of Lawrence Bishnoi to confront him with another accused Akshay alias Balaji in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. (ANI)

